13 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #SheIsWorthy - Why I Support Dlamini Zuma

analysis By Fikile Mbalula

I am with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma because she is the best candidate on offer for the continuation of our national democratic revolution.

The world is presently gripped by a necessary social media campaign simply called #MeToo.

#MeToo is an empowerment product against sexual abuse, sexual harassment, gender bias and patriarchy. Women are finding their voice and are crying out loudly, displaying the shame of all males in the world.

I am one of the most fallable of man with my own gravely regrettable past in my own personal life - a past I forever see in my partner's eyes no matter how much I try to think I do not see it. After my many mistakes, I have stood for public office and got elected or nominated several times. I have been elevated to high office of which I remain humbled and thankful. In all these times, no one has ever thrown aspersions on my leadership abilities because of the misdeeds and mistakes of my private life.

I have won and lost elections; on the losses, not once was it ever said I am losing because of what occurred in my bedroom or because of who I am married to....

