Liberia: No Endorsement Decision Yet - Liberty Party

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

A voter casts his ballot in the first round.

The opposition Liberty Party says its attention has been drawn to rumour circulating in the public that the party has concluded to endorse the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of Senator George Weah in the runoff election whose date is yet to be announced by the National Elections Commission.

The rumors point to a division within the party with members crossing over to Unity Party of Joseph Boakai and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of senator George Weah

But in a release Tuesday evening, the party said there is absolutely no truth to this feel-good grandstanding by the engineers of this information. We hereby emphasize that the Liberty Party is engaged in broad-based consultations with its constituents with the view of determining whether or not to endorse any of the candidates.

At such point when a decision is reached, LP will, as an institution, execute the appropriate actions to give substance to its position.

Meanwhile, the party said it must state as a matter of procedure that such action will be taken upon the declaration of a date for the runoff election. Partisans are accordingly advised to remain party disciplined, as we go through yet another trying period in the life of our dear party.