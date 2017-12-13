Liberia: Korkoya Faces Senate Inquisition Over Dec. 26 Vote

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

A voter casts his ballot in the first round.

Senators Tuesday constituted themselves into a committee and ruled that authorities of the National Elections Commission be cited Tuesday December 19, to explain methodology designed to execute the Supreme Court's mandated cleanup of the Final Voters Registration Roll.

But hours after the Senate reached the decision to query NEC, chairman Korkoya announced the runoff presidential election will be conducted on Dec. 26, seven days after his scheduled Senate appearance.

NEC's work plan, which this paper has seen shows it has already planed to clean the voters roll begging Dec. 10 and would publish it on Dec. 14, 2017.

But a review of the elections body timeline indicates it is again behind schedule.

"Campaigning for the Dec. 26 runoff election is hereby declared open and closes on Dec. 24," Cllr. Korkoya said.

He told reporters and elections observers Tuesday in Monrovia that a team of elections experts from the Economic Community of West African States has arrived in the country to help execute the High Court's order regarding voters roll.

The Supreme Court last Thursday ruled and mandated the NEC to cleanup fraud and irregularities association with the voters' roll during the October 10, presidential and representatives' elections.

The senate plenary session resolution was occasioned by a communication proffered by Lofa County Senate Stephen J.H. Zargo praying the indulgence of the senate to summon the NEC.

Prior to the senate session decision, Senator Conmany B. Wesseh filed a motion praying the session to defer the communication to relevant committees because NEC has lots on its table.

"My motion is that NEC has lots of problems so no need to call them here,"

Senator Oscar Cooper rejected the motion and argued that the senate has a responsibility to exercise its oversight duties and that senator Wesseh should withdraw his motion.

"The Supreme Court ruled and there is lots of hanging fruits; we as senators must pick those hanging fruits."

"The issue of NEC was given to committee [before to act] and it failed to make report, so lets look at it as a body and attach interest," Senator Nyublee Karnga-Lawrence said.