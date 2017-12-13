Morocco Must Stop Trying Political Saharawi Activists

Paris (France) — Saharawi Minister of the Occupied Territories and Diaspora Mohamed Ouali Akeik on Tuesday demanded that Morocco stop trying Saharawi activists for their political views, using confessions obtained under torture.

"The Frente POLISARIO and the government of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) want to recall that there is a matter of urgency that the Kingdom of Morocco stop trying Saharawi activists for their political views, on the basis of confessions obtained under torture," said the Saharawi official, who is in Paris to meet with Western Saharawi's community based in France.

Amnesty International had launched Monday a campaign for an urgent action in support of the Saharawi political prisoners of Gdeim Izik, underlining the necessity to transfer them to the Saharawi occupied territories.

The Saharawi minister's statement came as a trial of Saharawi students is scheduled to open Tuesday.

Amnesty International's campaign is part of a series of calls by international organizations to Moroccan authorities "asking them to meet their obligations, stipulated in the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, as a result of politically-motivated legal proceedings against the people of Western Sahara, a non-autonomous territory under foreign occupation."SPS