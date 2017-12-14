Kenya: Ulinzi Stars Coach Nyangweso Redeployed

Nairobi — Four-time Kenyan Premier League champions Ulinzi Stars have parted ways with head coach Benjamin Nyangweso who has been redeployed to other military duties and his place taken by former Harambee Stars midfielder Dunstan Nyaudo.

Ulinzi Chief Executive Officer Captain Godwin Baraza has confirmed to Capital Sport that the changes take effect immediately.

The military side suffered a hugely under-achieving season, only priding themselves in winning the East Africa Military Games title in Bujumbura, Burundi in August. They finished fifth in the league while their GOtv Shield campaign ended in the quarter final stage.

Nyangweso who lifted the league title with Ulinzi in 2010 took over the job full time at the beginning of the season after the departure of Robert Matano whose contract ended in December last year.

But the soldiers have hugely struggled especially with a rebuilding phase bringing in younger players and the management, clearly not impressed with the results has decided for a shift in the coaching roles.

The soldiers have not won a major title since their KPL Top 8 Cup conquest in 2011, coming a few months after winning their fourth league crown.

Nyaudo, also a former Ulinzi Stars player will come into the Lanet based side with a full in-tray especially looking to keep the cream of his players, some of whom are said to be on their way out.

Their top scorer Stephen Waruru already left the team after resigning from the military and word is rife that winger Samuel Onyango might follow as he is currently being tracked by champions Gor Mahia.

Nyangweso becomes the third Kenyan Premier League coach to be axed after the end-season post-mortem following the departures of Paul Nkata (Bandari) and George Nsimbe (Tusker).