Reports reaching PREMIUM TIMES indicate that Nigerian soldiers are currently battling to repel an attack by armed Boko Haram fighters in Mainok village, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Mainok is about 58km from Maiduguri.

A security official in Borno State confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers came through the bush areas that link Mainok with Buniyadi village of Yobe State.

"Yes the attack is on as I speak with you now but our military troops are gallantly tackling them as we have heard so far," said the source who would rather not mention his name for security reasons.

"The insurgents came through the Buniyadi axis that connects to Kaga local government ànd Sambisa forest," the source added.

Mainok suffered its most devastating attack in September 2014 during which the village was burnt down by Boko Haram fighters. Most of the residents who survived that attack fled to Maiduguri.

The residents were amongst the first set of displaced persons that returned to their homes early this year.