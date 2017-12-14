Rwanda: Athletics Federation Elections Postponed

Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) elections for new executive committee, that had been scheduled to be held on December 17, have been postponed indefinitely, Times Sport has learnt.

The head of the RAF electoral commission, Capt. Oswald Rutagengwa, has assured that a new date for the elections will be announced "in the near future."

"We have some positions that lacked candidates, the deadline for applications submission has been prolonged a bit to ensure that no one who may be interested is left out. We will soon announce a new date," Capt. Rutagengwa said on Wednesday.

Asked how soon, he replied, "The new year must find in a new executive committee, the elections will absolutely take place before end of 2017."

According to RAF constitution, the federation's executive committee must at least be made of 30% women. Times Sport has learned that no female candidate has shown interest in being part of the new committee.

"RAF General Assembly will sit on December 17 as initially planned and discuss that issue. Most likely, we will amend that article or add a clause that in case there are no female candidates, the 30% women's portion won't apply," Rutagengwa disclosed.

By press time, two aspirants, Johnson Rukundo, the former federation Secretary General and the incumbent Jean Paul Munyandamutsa had lodged candidatures for the post of RAF president.

Former Rwandan international runner Serge Gasore, the founder of 'Gasore Serge Foundation', a charity organization, is another big name reported to be vying for the post of secretary general.