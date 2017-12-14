Rwanda: Hoops - Ferwaba Start Talent Search

Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) has started a talent search and development of the sport through youth training programmes across the country.

The programme is targeting young basketballers in two age groups; those less than 12 years and aspiring basketballers between 14 and 18 years. Hundreds of youths are expected to benefit from the talent detection centers.

Former national team assistant coach Jean Bahufite and The Hoops Rwanda's Eric Dusabimana are among those facilitating the programme. Bahufite heads the programme at Club Rafiki in Nyamirambo while Dusabimana trains girls at Amahoro National Stadium in Remera.

The U14 young talents do training from 8 to 10am, while the U18s train from 10am to 12:30pm. Apart from the Eastern Province, the rest of provinces have centers hosting trainees.

Kigali has the biggest number of host centers, with five; Southern Province has two centers while West and North have one center, each.

Training centers and coaches in charge

Kigali: IPRC-Kigali centre is under the coaching of Olivier Karamage, Kigabagaba-based Kigali Christian School trainees are coached by Joshua Kagwa, Club Rafiki in Nyamirambo is led by Jean Bahufite, and IFAK center in Kimihurura is under Innocent Mugisha while Eric Dusabimana trains ladies at Amahoro Stadium.

South Province: IPRC-South in Huye District is led by Jean Claude Muhirwa, while Aimé Rukiramacumu coaches the young talents at Ecole Saint André in Muhanga District.

Western Province: Coach Hean Claude Karemera is the trainer at Stella in Rubavu District.

Northern Province: Irené Sahabu is the head coach at APICUR center in Musanze District.