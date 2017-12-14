Rwanda: RPA's '600' Honoured for Bravery During Genocide

Senator Tito Rutaremara has paid homage to the Rwanda Patriotic Army's 600-strong 3rd battalion that boldly emerged from the Parliamentary Building in the heart of the capital Kigali in April 1994 under attack from genocidal forces and went on to repulse enemy advances while undertaking the audacious task of saving lives.

The battalion had arrived in Kigali early that year as part of a deal between the Rwanda Patriotic Front, whose military wing, RPA, was led by current President Paul Kagame, and then President Juvenal Habyarimana's government signed in Tanzania's northern city of Arusha.

The deal, known as the Arusha Peace Agreement and signed in August 1993, collapsed when extremists in Habyarimana's government opposed to the accord brought down his plane as it approached the airport in Kigali, killing him and others onboard, and immediately unleashed what subsequently turned out to be the world's fastest genocide in recorded history.

Rutaremara, who was speaking to journalists shortly before the inauguration of the Campaign Against Genocide Museum at the Parliamentary Building in Kimihurura, yesterday praised the RPF troops for rapidly responding to the sudden and unexpected turn of events with courage, and protecting the politicians who were at the time based at Parliament awaiting the inauguration of a broad-based transitional government agreed under the Arusha peace deal.

Rutaremara was among the RPF politicians who had been proposed for ministerial positions under the ill-fated peace accord.

The RPF politicians were staying at the Parliament, previously referred to as CND (Centre Nationale de Developpement), along with the 3rd battalion troops, best known as '600', whose primary responsibility was to offer protection to the politicians.

Before departure from Mulindi in Gicumbi District, where the RPA command headquarters were based, the battallion, under then Lt Col Charles Kayonga (presently Rwanda's envoy to China), had been briefed by Kagame, then RPA Chairman of High Command.

"The RPA battalion demonstrated extraordinary bravery and courage," he said. "They protected us (the politicians) and the civilians who they rescued from different places around Kigali until reinforcements arrived from Miyove in Gicumbi and other areas (under RPA control)," Rutaremara said.

President Kagame inaugurated the Campaign Against Genocide (CAG) Museum, which officials said serves to recognise the heroic actions of the RPA during the campaign to stop the Genocide against the Tutsi, and to inspire young generations to jealously guard the fruits of liberation.

The official inauguration of the museum came in the same week the governing RPF-Inkotanyi is marking its 30th anniversary, with the main event scheduled Saturday.

After touring the museum, President Kagame wrote in the Guest Book: "The reflection of this part of our country's history is done very well. Thanks to those behind the work."

Shortly after the beginning of the Genocide, Kagame announced resumption of combat and gave orders to all RPA units to advance in an effort to stop the killings and rout the genocidal regime.

The campaign to stop the Genocide lasted three months, with the RPA taking Kigali on July 4, 1994.

Speaking yesterday, Rutaremara said that the newly inaugurated museum was "a fitting depiction" of how the campaign against genocide was executed by RPF/A following the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers in Kigali, who had left the Tutsi at the mercy of the marauding genocidaires.

It shows how the RPF took a unilateral and brave decision to stop the Genocide, rescue victims and defeat the genocidal forces, he said.

The Campaign Against Genocide Museum includes several monuments, such as that of a 12.7mm machine gun at the Parliament rooftop, symbolising the gun that helped in contain advancing genocidal forces and securing everyone at Parliament.