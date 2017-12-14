Photo: Democratic Alliance

Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance, South Africa's official opposition party

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says the party will be laying charges of perjury against President Jacob Zuma.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, following the North Gauteng High Court ruling, Maimane said they would lay the criminal charges on Thursday over Zuma's "sinister attempt to mislead the courts, abuse judicial process, and ultimately undermine the law and the Constitution of the Republic".

"Zuma's insinuation that this act of perjury was a 'typo' is an insult to the courts, and to the people of South Africa," Maimane said.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, dismissed Zuma's application against former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report.

The court ruled that Zuma must institute a commission of inquiry into state capture within 30 days, which must be headed by a judge appointed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, as per the "binding" remedial actions put forward by Madonsela.

Maimane also told reporters in court that the ANC had protected the president, who had "failed" to lead.

"It is clear that Jacob Zuma has never been interested in investigating State of Capture allegations.

"He should, if he is a decent leader, a person committed to the values of the Constitution, be the first to take action. Zuma failed on that account and his party protected him on that regard."

He said should Zuma appeal the ruling, the DA would oppose the application.

"We have delayed this matter for long enough. It has been ongoing for months on end and now the people of South Africa need to know the truth," Maimane said.

Meanwhile, EFF general secretary Godrich Gardee welcomed the judgment.

"Zuma is not honourable," he said.

Gardee said Zuma should not attempt to appeal the ruling, as he would only make things "far more worse".

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said the court's ruling was not "extraordinary".

"Immediately after Polokwane [ANC elective conference in 2007], we pointed out that we couldn't continue to follow a leadership of a man who said the ANC is above the Constitution.

"The ANC has been comfortable. The blame for this situation must be squarely placed before the entire leadership of the ANC. They have protected him and they, themselves, have failed to uphold the Constitution," he said.

Source: News24