Kenya/Madagascar: Gor Begin Continental Duty in Equatorial Guinea, AFC in Madagascar

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia begin their CAF Champions League campaign at home to Equatorial Guinea Champions Leones Vegetarianos Fútbol Club after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the preliminary round fixtures on Wednesday.

GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards kick off their Confederations Cup campaign away in Madagascar where they have been scheduled to play against FOSA Juniors FC.

If they make it to the next round, they will tackle the winner between Mauritian side AS Port Louis and Ngazi Sport from Comoros.

If Gor Mahia make it past the preliminary round, they have been scheduled to play the winner between ASAC Concorde of Mauritania and Tunisia's Esperence, the side they beat in their 1987 Mandela Cup Conquest.

A win for K'Ogalo in this second round tie will earn a ticket to the Group Stages.

First round opponents Leones Vegetarianos was formed 17 years ago and will be making their maiden appearance in the Champions League having secured their domestic league title at the end of the 2017 season.

Their only other major silverware came in 2014 when they won the Equatorial Guinea cup.

"The toughest path to the group stages is Esperance. I have been told they are a very strong team with good financial base. But we can't underestimate our first round opponents. We will give our best in all the matches," Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr said, reacting to the draw.