14 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Cecafa Cup Enters Semi-Final Stage

By Peter Kamasa

Hosts Kenya will face Burundi in the first semi-final of the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup on Thursday while record-14 time winners Uganda will take on Zanzibar on Friday, both games will be played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Kenya finished as Group A leaders after a 1-0 victory against traditional rivals Tanzania on Tuesday, while in the same group, guest side Libya defeated Zanzibar 1-0 but still bowed out on goal difference.

In Group B, South Sudan got the first point of the campaign following goalless against Burundi at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega. South Sudan had fallen 3-0 and 5-1 to Ethiopia and Uganda respectively in earlier matches.

Defending champions, Uganda will miss the services of their two defenders Timothy Dennis Awany and Isaac Muleme, who were red-carded during the 1-1 draw with Ethiopia on Sunday.

The final will be played on Sunday at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Rwanda, who were eliminated at the group stage, returned home on Monday after exiting the regional tournament with 4 points from four matches.

Antoine Hey's team suffered two back-to-back defeats against hosts Kenya 2-0 and Zanzibar 3-1 before drawing goalless against Libya. Rwanda's only victory came against Tanzania (2-1) on Saturday.

Thursday

Semi-finals

Kenya Vs Burundi

Friday

Uganda Vs Zanzibar

