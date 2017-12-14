13 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Basena Banking On Bakaki, Madoi for Defensive Cover

By Denis Bbosa

Senior Challenge Cup

Semi-final, Friday

Uganda vs Zanzibar, 3pm

Moi Stadium, Kisumu

Kampala. Uganda Cranes face a tricky semi-final test against dark horses Zanzibar without two key defensive pillars in their pursuit of a consecutive Cecafa final appearance.

Left back Isaac Muleme and centre-back Timothy Awany are suspended for the match, the former for his nasty challenge as Cranes combated a counterattack against Ethiopia and the latter for being sent off for simulation in the same game.

The loss of the KCCA duo is enough cause for concern, given Cranes defence was just gaining unity and solidity as they crawled to the semis.

But in Vipers centre-back Shafik Bakaki and Police left-back Aggrey Madoi, Cranes have alternative options to close out Zanzibar in Friday's clash in Kisumu.

Awany has developed into a leader of the Cranes back line with his aggressive displays and his absence will be felt immensely against Zanzibar.

Together, he and skipper Bernard Muwanga had formed one of the most effective central defensive partnerships in the tourney so far.

"It is a blessing in disguise for Bakaki and Madoi. They are going to get their time and I hope they use it well," Basena said yesterday.

