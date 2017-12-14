Kampala — The International Police in Uganda is investigating circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 500 kgs of gold from a privately-run warehouse in Goma suburbs in North Kivu Province of Congo to Uganda Kampala.

Sources at the Interpol said that they have tightened the grip around Great Lakes region basing on information shared by police in the region in regard to gold deals.

Without revealing names, a police source who declined to be mentioned due to sensitivity of the matter said that culprits would soon be brought to book.

The case under investigation originates from a January 2017 incident in which a warehouse manager working for the Cooperative Miniere d'Ihusi in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo was arrested and detained following the disappearance of gold worth billions.

Sources say police investigators have since arrested individuals in connection with the gold smuggling syndicate between D.R Congo, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya where semi refined gold is exported without paying taxes.

It is alleged that the suspects use diplomatic bags and chartered small planes operating from Goma and Kavumu Airports in North and South Kivu provinces where the smuggled gold is channelled through various East African countries to the international market.

Mr Emilian Kayima, the Uganda Police spokesperson could not comment on the matter saying he needed time to find and study the case file.

In a separate interview, Interpol Spokesperson, Mr Vincent Sekatte also said that he needed time to acquaint himself with the case to authoritatively comment on the matter.

The consignment was noticed in Tanzania in March 2017, where the smugglers tried to ship the gold in small quantities.

It is alleged that it was later impounded in Nairobi, Kenya in September in quantities of 346Kgs that had previously been shipped in as 150, 150, and 46Kgs with a new certificate of origin from Tanzania.

Police sources say that the gold search quest includes Entebbe International Airport in Uganda and Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania and that several traces of fake documentation related to the missing gold have been recovered.