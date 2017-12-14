13 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Massive Power Blackout As Umeme Investigates Cause

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
People on social media expressed frustration at the blackout.
By Monitor Reporter

Kampala — Most parts of the country have been plunged into darkness. Uganda power distributor Umeme Limited said in a tweet that the electricity supplier Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited was investigating the cause of the blackout that has affected most parts of the country.

Mr Simon Kasyate, the UEGCL spokesperson tells Daily Monitor that: "It is not an internal problem from any of the electricity generation facilities, he said, adding "What we know is that it was an external problem and investigations are underway to pinpoint the cause of the problem".

According to Umeme, power is being restored in a phased manner and that parts of Kampala are back on.

"We have teams on standby to resolve any residual outages once the main lines have been restored," a message on the official Umeme twitter account states.

"We are investigating the outage affecting many areas. Help is coming," Umeme said in a subsequent tweet.

Most people on social media have expressed frustration at the blackout, indicating that the whole country could have been affected.

Not the first time

Earlier in June, most parts of the country experienced the same problem following a technical problem that affected generation.

Uganda

President's Brother Led Probe Into Govt Waste

The president's younger brother, Gen Salim Saleh, has been linked to an Internal Security Organisation-funded… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.