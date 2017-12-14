13 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uchumi Supermarkets Closes All Nairobi Branches for Restocking

Photo: Diana Ngila/Daily Nation
The empty shelves on Uchumi Supermarket, Koinange Street branch in Nairobi on December 7, 2017.
By Hilary Kimuyu

Uchumi Supermarkets on Wednesday temporarily closed all its branches in Nairobi to restock its shelves which have been empty in recent times.

A notice from the retail chain's management informed customers that all its branches in Nairobi would remain closed and reopen to the public on December 14 after completion of the exercise.

The announcement comes days after Uchumi's Chief Executive Officer, Julius Ngetich, resigned after holding the office for two years.

Uchumi Supermarkets, which has been struggling to stay afloat, is also seeking a new investor.

In a public announcement dated December 11, 2017 the retail chain notified its shareholders of the postponement of an Annual General Meeting that was initially scheduled for December 201, 2017 to March 18, 2018 to give room for negotiations with a potential investor.

