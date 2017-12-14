Nigeria/Egypt: NFF in Talks for Egypt Friendly

The Nigerian Federation Federation, NFF is holding talks with its Egyptian counterparts over the possibility of playing a pre-World Cup friendly in Abuja before the Super Eagles travel to Russia for the World Cup.

Secretary General of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi, said one of the countries Nigeria would face is Egypt but no decision has been finalized yet.

"We're looking at three countries. We want to play in Abuja. We haven't finalized, but Egypt is one of them, " Sanusi, who spoke at NFF's 2018 budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, was quoted as saying.

NFF supremo Amaju Pinnick confirmed that the Super Eagles will trade tackles with an unnamed team on May 27 as part of their preparations for the World Cup.

The Polish Federation have announced that their national team would play a friendly with Nigeria on March 23, the 42,000 capacity Municipal Stadium is likely to host the game.

Nigeria lost 1-0 to Egypt in an African Nations Cup qualifier held at El Arab Stadium on March 29, 2016.