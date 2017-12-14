Nigeria: Magu Won't Bow Even As Gunmen Attack His Farmhouse, Kill One, Says EFCC

Abuja — A police sergeant attached to acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was reportedly killed on Tuesday night after some gunmen broke into his house in Abuja.

The attackers were said to have stormed the house located in Karshi area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, at about 10pm, opening fire on the policemen stationed there.

Confirming the attack on his farmhouse yesterday, Magu vowed that he would not bow to the antics of his detractors in the prosecution of the anti-corruption war in Nigeria.

Magu said he would do all within his powers to rid Nigeria of corruption, despite the spate of physical and verbal assaults by those opposed to the war.

The EFCC boss, who spoke through spokesman of the agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the commission would not speculate on the motive for the attack.

"EFCC can confirm an attack on the property of the acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, which unfortunately resulted in the death of a security official.

"The property, a farmhouse located in Karshi, a suburb of Abuja, was attacked by unknown gunmen at about 10pm on December 12, 2017 .

"The unidentified men murdered a police sergeant on duty. The incident was the second such attack on the same farmhouse.

"While the commission will not speculate on the motives for the attack or the sponsors, it wishes to state that the EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu will not be deterred in its mission of ridding Nigeria of corruption," he said.

It will be recalled that gunmen, yet to be identified had in August this year, descended on the office of the agency in Zone Seven in the FCT, destroying the building, but the motive of the attack is yet to be ascertained.

During the invasion, the gunmen, who attacked the office around 05.00 hours, riddled buildings in the premises with bullets and damaged many operational vehicles parked there.

However, the attack was repelled by guards on duty forcing the hoodlums to escape in a getaway vehicle, but not without leaving a death threat for one of its main investigators, Ishaku Sharu.

Ishaku, who heads the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Fraud Section, is in charge of corruption investigation involving several politically exposed persons and retired military officers.

The attack on the Zone 7 office, which houses the Commission's AMCON Desk, Procurement Fraud and Foreign Exchange Malpractices Sections, followed another fatal one in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when an investigator, Austin Okwor, was shot and wounded.