13 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia Draw Leones Vegetarianos in CAF Champions League

By David Kwalimwa

Gor Mahia will commence their Caf Champions League campaign with a tricky assignment against little known Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea in the preliminary round.

This follows the draw for this tournament, which was released by Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards, who are the country's other representatives in continental assignments in 2018, have been pooled against Malagasy side FOSA Juniors FC in the Confederation Cup.

Leopards who are the domestic cup champions, will host the first match of this two legged assignment at home, between February 9- 11, with the return match set for ten days later.

more to follow.....

