Nigeria: Sheriff Tackles Shettima On Chibok Girls' Abduction

Abuja — FORMER governor of Borno State, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, has weighed in on the recent allegations by his successor, Kashim Shettima, on the mishandling of abduction of the Chibok girls by President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media, Adams Kolo, the former national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, advised Governor Shettima to concentrate on governance and desist from all attempts to pull him down.

He said: "In Maiduguri, Governor Shettima cannot walk free on the streets, while Sheriff walks freely every day.

"In Maiduguri, the citizens know that Shettima is the Boko Haram boss and the keeper of Chibok girls."

Shettima had recently taken a swipe at ex-President President for surrounding himself with religious bigots and tribal warlords who made him believe that the Chibok girls' abduction was a hoax.

He had said: "When the Chibok girls saga started, they made the President to believe that there was no abduction; that the Chibok girls were kidnapped by the governor of Borno State, ostensibly to embarrass the Jonathan administration and he believed that line of story.

"I was in Chibok, my wife was in Chibok and there was a global outcry on the issue but Jonathan was in a world of his own, created by the clowns and also the misfits around him. I wasn't invited to Abuja until nearly three weeks later and even when I was invited to Abuja, I was quiet thrilled that at last I was getting the attention of my leader.

"I was asked to come along with Commissioner of Police, the Divisional Police Officer in Chibok, the Commissioner of Education, the Military Commander in Chibok and the Director of DSS in Borno."