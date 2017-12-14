13 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Machakos Doctors Issue Strike Notice

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephen Muthini

Doctors in Machakos will go on strike from Monday next week unless the county government resolves their grievances.

The doctors through the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Chairman, Lower Eastern Branch Dr Harvey Mulei have issued a strike notice to Governor Alfred Mutua citing delay in payment of salaries, failure to remit statutory and non-statutory deductions on time and unprocedural disciplinary action on members contrary to a return to work agreement signed between the doctors and the government in August 2016.

DEAL

The doctors had been on strike for seventeen days before the county government signed the agreement.

In the letter, Dr Mbithi said the doctors have for the past five months been receiving their pay between 15th and 20th of every month although they had signed an agreement with the County government to be receiving their pay by 5th of every month.

He said some members have been victims of 'alarming unprocedural interdictions.'

"The return to work agreement bound all parties to adhere to the employment and labour laws specifically on disciplinary procedures unfortunately this has not been adhered to on your end," said Dr Mbithi in the letter.

The doctors demanded immediate withdrawal of interdiction letters to their members and said failure to meet their demands will lead to withdrawal of their services on Monday.

A stamp on the letter confirmed that it had been received by the county government.

Kenya

Supreme Court to Decide on Legality of the Death Penalty

The Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver a judgment on the constitutionality of the death sentence. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.