Kenya: Machakos Doctors Issue Strike Notice

Doctors in Machakos will go on strike from Monday next week unless the county government resolves their grievances.

The doctors through the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Chairman, Lower Eastern Branch Dr Harvey Mulei have issued a strike notice to Governor Alfred Mutua citing delay in payment of salaries, failure to remit statutory and non-statutory deductions on time and unprocedural disciplinary action on members contrary to a return to work agreement signed between the doctors and the government in August 2016.

DEAL

The doctors had been on strike for seventeen days before the county government signed the agreement.

In the letter, Dr Mbithi said the doctors have for the past five months been receiving their pay between 15th and 20th of every month although they had signed an agreement with the County government to be receiving their pay by 5th of every month.

He said some members have been victims of 'alarming unprocedural interdictions.'

"The return to work agreement bound all parties to adhere to the employment and labour laws specifically on disciplinary procedures unfortunately this has not been adhered to on your end," said Dr Mbithi in the letter.

The doctors demanded immediate withdrawal of interdiction letters to their members and said failure to meet their demands will lead to withdrawal of their services on Monday.

A stamp on the letter confirmed that it had been received by the county government.