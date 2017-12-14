13 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya to 'Get New Coach' Ahead of World Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has committed to seconding a professional coach to assist Kenya in preparing for next year's women's World Championship slated for Japan.

And while at it, the Kenya Volleyball Federation has also teamed up with stakeholders in a mission to raise funds to enable the Malkia Strikers to prepare adequately ahead of the Championship, which will be held in five Japanese cities namely Hamamatsu, Kobe, Nagoya, Osaka and Sappro from September 29 to October 20.

The target, according to KVF first vice chairman Martin Makokha, is to raise at least Sh55 million.

As per the draw conducted in Tokyo on Monday, Kenya - who qualified for this competition after finishing second at the Africa Nations Championship in Yaounde earlier this year - are pooled in Group D alongside Brazil, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Serbia and Kazakhstan.

African champions Cameroon, who are the continent's other representatives in the showpiece, will compete against the hosts, Netherlands, Argentina, Germany and Mexico in Group A.

"It is a tough draw but we remain keen to perform better against the best teams in the world," KVF first vice chairman Martin Makokha stated.

"FIVB have promised us a coach. And we are seeking funds to enable us host an international tournament in Nairobi which will act as a build-up, and also, prepare the team to set-up a training camp in Europe or Asia for a month."

TOP COACHES

Besides the yet-to-be-known foreign trainer, Kenya Pipeline coach Japheth Munala, his Western Bombers counterpart Dorcas Ndasaba, KVF technical director David Lung'aho and Japan-based Kenyan coach Godfrey Owese, who is currently handling a Philippines club, are expected to handle the team.

Meanwhile, 24 teams, consisting five from Asia (including the hosts), two from Africa, eight from Europe, two from South America and seven (plus defending champions USA) from the North, Central America and Caribbean Confederation, will take part in this quadrennial event.

The competing teams have been divided into four pools each consisting six teams, which will compete in a round-robin system with the top-four teams in each pool advancing to the second round.

Full Draw:

Group A: Japan, Netherlands, Argentina, Germany, Cameroon, Mexico

Group B: China, Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria, Canada, Cuba

Group C: United States, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Azerbaijan, Trindad and Tobago

Group D: Serbia, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Kazakhstan, Kenya

Kenya

Kenyatta Demands Answers on Empty Seats During Jamhuri Day

President Uhuru Kenyatta has demanded an explanation from organisers of national celebrations after the Jamhuri Day fete… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.