Rwanda: President Kagame Inaugurates Campaign Against Genocide Museum

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday officially opened the Campaign Against Genocide Museum (CAG).

The launch of the museum located at Parliament buildings is part of a series of activities lined up to mark the 30th anniversary of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi).

"The reflection of this part of our country's history is done very well," Kagame wrote in the visitor's book.

The museum primarily tells the story of the Rwanda Patriotic Army's military campaign to end the Genocide Against the Tutsi.

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi left over one million people dead in a span of about 100 days.

Part of the museum details the story the fight the RPA fighters of the 3rd battallion who were at Parliament when they came under sustained gunfire from the then government troops that had surrounded the Parliament building.

The 600-strong protection force (3Bn) responded by defending themselves and rescuing victims of Genocide in their vicinity following the Order to Stop Genocide that was given by the then RPA Chairman of High Command Major General Paul Kagame.

The museum also details how the RPA fighters conducted rescue missions to save the victims of Genocide across the country and defeated the Genocidal forces.

Rwandans and non-Rwandans civilians who played a role in the campaign against Genocide are also recognized in the museum.

The Campaign against Genocide Museum is also comprised of several monuments including that of the 12.7mm Machine Gun at the Parliamentary rooftop that helped in containing the advancing genocidal forces.