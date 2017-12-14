Rwanda: Two New Ministers Sworn-In

President Paul Kagame, on Wednesday, officiated at the swearing-in ceremony of the Minister of Education, Eugene Mutimura and the Minister of Technology, Jean de Dieu Rurangirwa.

The two ministers were appointed on December 6, replacing Papias Musafiri Malimba for the education docket and Jean Philbert Nsengimana for ICT one.

Kagame urged the new ministers to work closely with their colleagues in leading the country's transformation agenda

"We shall work closely with you and complement each other in transforming our country," Kagame said.

"These are not new challenges but rather new responsibilities ahead of you (new ministers) which I am confident you will execute very well because of previous positions you have held."

Prior to his appointment, Mutimura was the project coordinator for the African Centers of Excellence based in Kampala, Uganda.

The project is an initiative by the Inter-University Council of East Africa and the World Bank to establish regional education and research centers.

Rurangirwa, 44, the New ICT minister working at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

He was working with IFMIS, a programme that manages government finances, budget, commitments control, treasury management, cash management, accounts payables, tax, and non-tax revenues, accounts receivables, and a centralized general ledger system.

Rurangirwa also worked as a consultant at the International Monetary Fund as an advisor focusing on public sector financial management processes.

He has also previously worked as IT director at the Ministry of Finance.