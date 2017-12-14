13 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Two New Ministers Sworn-In

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athan Tashobya

President Paul Kagame, on Wednesday, officiated at the swearing-in ceremony of the Minister of Education, Eugene Mutimura and the Minister of Technology, Jean de Dieu Rurangirwa.

The two ministers were appointed on December 6, replacing Papias Musafiri Malimba for the education docket and Jean Philbert Nsengimana for ICT one.

Kagame urged the new ministers to work closely with their colleagues in leading the country's transformation agenda

"We shall work closely with you and complement each other in transforming our country," Kagame said.

"These are not new challenges but rather new responsibilities ahead of you (new ministers) which I am confident you will execute very well because of previous positions you have held."

Prior to his appointment, Mutimura was the project coordinator for the African Centers of Excellence based in Kampala, Uganda.

The project is an initiative by the Inter-University Council of East Africa and the World Bank to establish regional education and research centers.

Rurangirwa, 44, the New ICT minister working at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

He was working with IFMIS, a programme that manages government finances, budget, commitments control, treasury management, cash management, accounts payables, tax, and non-tax revenues, accounts receivables, and a centralized general ledger system.

Rurangirwa also worked as a consultant at the International Monetary Fund as an advisor focusing on public sector financial management processes.

He has also previously worked as IT director at the Ministry of Finance.

Rwanda

France Must Own Up to Role in Genocide - Survivors

The umbrella body of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Ibuka, has expressed optimism that the latest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.