Rwanda: Bayisenge Bounces Back After Knee Injury

Rwandan international center-back Emery Bayisenge who plays for Jeunesse Sportive D'el Massira Club has started training after being out for two weeks with knee injury.

Bayisenge told Times Sport yesterday he has started training and hopes to be part of the first 11 in the next matches.

"I'm fine and have started training, the doctors told me that I can start training and after one week will be fine to play at top again," Bayisenge said, but added that he will not be involved in the game against Wydad de Fès on December 16.

The former Isonga and APR FC defender joined JS El Massira after one year with Athletic Club. In September, Bayisenge crossed from Moroccan second division side Athletic Club to archrivals Jeunesse sportive El Massira (JSM) on a one-year contract, subject to renewal.

Jeunesse sportive El Massira (JSM) are 7th in the Moroccan second division 16-team league standing with 16 points from twelve matches.

Bayisenge joined Kenitra Athletic Club shortly after staring for Amavubi at the 2016 African Nations Championship finals, helping the hosts to reach the quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who went on to win the tournament.

Bayisenge captained the U17 Amavubi starlets that competed at the 2011 FIFA U17 World Cup in Mexico, and has since risen through the ranks rapidly, making his full Amavubi debut in 2012. He has 37 international caps on his name.