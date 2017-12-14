13 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bayisenge Bounces Back After Knee Injury

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan international center-back Emery Bayisenge who plays for Jeunesse Sportive D'el Massira Club has started training after being out for two weeks with knee injury.

Bayisenge told Times Sport yesterday he has started training and hopes to be part of the first 11 in the next matches.

"I'm fine and have started training, the doctors told me that I can start training and after one week will be fine to play at top again," Bayisenge said, but added that he will not be involved in the game against Wydad de Fès on December 16.

The former Isonga and APR FC defender joined JS El Massira after one year with Athletic Club. In September, Bayisenge crossed from Moroccan second division side Athletic Club to archrivals Jeunesse sportive El Massira (JSM) on a one-year contract, subject to renewal.

Jeunesse sportive El Massira (JSM) are 7th in the Moroccan second division 16-team league standing with 16 points from twelve matches.

Bayisenge joined Kenitra Athletic Club shortly after staring for Amavubi at the 2016 African Nations Championship finals, helping the hosts to reach the quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who went on to win the tournament.

Bayisenge captained the U17 Amavubi starlets that competed at the 2011 FIFA U17 World Cup in Mexico, and has since risen through the ranks rapidly, making his full Amavubi debut in 2012. He has 37 international caps on his name.

Rwanda

France Must Own Up to Role in Genocide - Survivors

The umbrella body of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Ibuka, has expressed optimism that the latest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.