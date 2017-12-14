Nigeria: Candidates, INEC Flex Muscles Over Anambra Central Rerun

SOME candidates for the rescheduled Anambra Central senatorial election rerun are still flexing muscles, even after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had insisted that nothing would stop it from conducting the exercise on January 13, 2018.

The candidates at a meeting in Awka urged INEC to have a rethink over the rerun election in view of what they described as various litigations still pending over the matter.

The statement dated December 11, 2017, was signed by Comrade Anayo Nweke as convener and Ambassador Samuel Anidike as co-convener, both candidates for the Anambra Central election.

According to the candidates, the worrying aspect of the whole saga was that INEC was a party to the pending law suits, adding that the alleged plan by INEC to conduct the election on the said date would result in a situation of helplessness in the court.

Their communiqué read in part: "We hope and believe that INEC as a law abiding agency of federal government should have a re-think over the proposed election and be on the side of law, because its resolve to conduct election on January 13th proves that it is biased."