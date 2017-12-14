14 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kayirebwa, Kidum Set for Rwanda Konnect Gala

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sharon Kantengwa

The Rwandan Diaspora returning home for the festive season will be treated to exciting homecoming traditional music performances.

This will be at "Rwanda Konnect Gala" which will be held on December 22 at the Gikondo Expo Grounds in Kigali.

The much-anticipated concert will feature legendary Rwandan musician Cécile Kayirebwa and Burundian zouk sensation Kidum, real name Jean-Pierre Nimbona, as the main acts. They will be joined on stage by Rwanda's most acclaimed traditional dance troupe, Inganzo Ngari.

Kayirebwa is set to return to the stage next Friday after her major performance in Kigali, April, this year.

"We chose to bring Kidum and Kayirebwa because they are legendary artistes of all time, considering their stage performance and huge fan base that they have back home," said Jacques Butera Kagabo from Rwanda Updates, who are the organisers.

Kagabo said the event is aimed at promoting the cohesiveness of the Rwandan Diaspora community and their home counterparts through availing an opportunity that they can meet, engage with each other, have fun and create socio-economic networks.

Performances will start at 5p.m. Entrance fee is Rwf10, 000 in the regular section, VIP seats go for Rwf20, 000, and those who want a table of 8 will part with Rwf200, 000.

Rwanda

France Must Own Up to Role in Genocide - Survivors

The umbrella body of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Ibuka, has expressed optimism that the latest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.