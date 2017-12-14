Rwanda: Kayirebwa, Kidum Set for Rwanda Konnect Gala

The Rwandan Diaspora returning home for the festive season will be treated to exciting homecoming traditional music performances.

This will be at "Rwanda Konnect Gala" which will be held on December 22 at the Gikondo Expo Grounds in Kigali.

The much-anticipated concert will feature legendary Rwandan musician Cécile Kayirebwa and Burundian zouk sensation Kidum, real name Jean-Pierre Nimbona, as the main acts. They will be joined on stage by Rwanda's most acclaimed traditional dance troupe, Inganzo Ngari.

Kayirebwa is set to return to the stage next Friday after her major performance in Kigali, April, this year.

"We chose to bring Kidum and Kayirebwa because they are legendary artistes of all time, considering their stage performance and huge fan base that they have back home," said Jacques Butera Kagabo from Rwanda Updates, who are the organisers.

Kagabo said the event is aimed at promoting the cohesiveness of the Rwandan Diaspora community and their home counterparts through availing an opportunity that they can meet, engage with each other, have fun and create socio-economic networks.

Performances will start at 5p.m. Entrance fee is Rwf10, 000 in the regular section, VIP seats go for Rwf20, 000, and those who want a table of 8 will part with Rwf200, 000.