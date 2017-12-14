Somalia: Parliament Approves 2018 Budget

The Lower House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia has passed the 2018 budget during Wednesday's session in Mogadishu. The Federal MPs unanimously voted in favor of the new budget submitted by the Ministry of the Finance, giving the Federal Government a go-ahead to continue its operations.
During the session, 162 lawmakers endorsed the budget out of the 164 present, 1 rejected while 1 obtained from voting, according to the first deputy speaker Abdiweli Ibrahim. The finance minister Dr Abdirahman Dualle Beyle has thanked the legislators for the approval of the budget and promised for accountability and transparency.