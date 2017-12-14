South Africa: Heyneke Meyer Excited By World Club 10s

Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer is confident that next year's World Club 10s tournament in Mauritius will be a high-quality affair.

The fourth edition of the tournament, to be played between June 15 and 17, will see eight professional teams from around the globe converging on the stunning island paradise for a rugby party.

A strong line-up of invitation teams will compete for the title, including the likes of South African giants the Blue Bulls and Sharks , as well as English Premiership club Newcastle Falcons , French outfits Montpellier Herault and the French Pyrenees , and the Africa Pacific Dragons .

They will turn out in the 10-man format, which is a shortened version of the XVs format mixed with some of the exciting elements of Sevens.

Meyer is the current managing director of Carinat Sports Marketing, the company which created and developed the tournament concept.

The former Bok mentor commented: "We are eager to showcase great players and teams in this exciting format, and we are certain that spectators will enjoy superb matches between high-quality teams.

"This year we have also opened the tournament to amateur and social teams, who will take part in various categories, giving fans the chance to not only watch some great rugby but to compete in the event themselves as well."

The Blue Bulls won the event last year and their executive of rugby, John Mitchell , said he was looking forward to having his squad defend their crown.

"The tournament comes at a perfect time for us, as we head into the business end of Super Rugby, with the Currie Cup season on the horizon as well," Mitchell was quoted as saying on the Bulls' official website .

"This not only provides a good platform to get a competitive run in against some quality opposition, but also gives the boys an opportunity to enjoy a little more space on the rugby field.

"We are looking forward to returning to Mauritius, and will be keen to defend our title in 2018."

The unique tournament gives rugby fans the opportunity to rub shoulders with world class players by staying in one of the luxury Beachcomber Resorts and sharing hotels with professional teams who are participating.

Spectators will also have the chance to play beach rugby with professional team members and various legends of the game. Aside from the standard features of a trip to Mauritius, concerts and beer tents will assist in keeping spectators entertained throughout the three-day spectacle.

"We are delighted to be hosting this spectacular event in Mauritius for the third year in a row, offering fans a chance to watch world-class rugby against the backdrop of an island paradise," said Jon Phelps, a founding partner of Carinat Marketing.

"We are proud to be hosting another truly special event for rugby fans which promises to be bigger and better than ever before."

