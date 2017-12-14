South Africa: Communications Minister Speaks On SABC Strike

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has appealed to workers and unions at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to avoid any disruptions to day-to-day operations as staff members are expected to resume strike action over wage disputes.

The Minister has noted a call by the Communication Workers' Union (CWU) and the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (BEMAWU) to resume the strike action at the SABC on Thursday.

"The SABC has a public mandate to provide citizens with information regarding various issues in society.

"It is for this reason that the Minister would like to implore workers and unions to allow for an amicable solution to be found at the negotiation table and to try by all means to avoid any disruptions to the day-to-day operations," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane has also encouraged all parties involved in the wage negotiations to avoid engaging in any activities that could lead to further revenue loss.

"The SABC has experienced revenue loss in the past. As a result, the current financial situation at the broadcasting corporation is untenable," she said.

The Minister urged parties to be patient and allow the negotiations, as well as the consultation process, to unfold in a "much more balanced manner, thus taking into account all factors and concerns raised by all parties".

"The Minister respects the Constitutional rights of workers to embark on a protest action and believes that peaceful wage negotiations should not be subordinated to strike action," the GCIS said.