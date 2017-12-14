13 December 2017

South Africa: Trucks Crumpled After Deadly Head-On Collision

The N6, near the Smithfield and Bethulie crossing in Free State, was closed for most of Wednesday afternoon following a collision between two trucks which left both drivers dead.

Provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the crash occurred at about 13:00 on a remote part of the highway.

The drivers, who were the only occupants of their vehicles, died at the scene.

One of the trucks had been transporting soap and juice, while the other was carrying ceiling boards. Their loads were strewn across the highway.

Mvambi said the cause of the collision was under investigation and authorities had been on the scene.

The highway was expected to be reopened by 17:30.

