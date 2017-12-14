South Africa: Holiday Programme to Keep Youth Busy

Boredom for Gauteng youth won't be a thing these holidays - thanks to the provincial Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, who have rolled out a school holiday programme to run until January.

The department has, as a result of the end of the 2017 academic year, put in place plans for the province's youth to keep active this festive season.

"From the 8th of December 2017 to the 14th of January 2018, young people can visit the various recreation centres within their communities and be part of the programme including dance, theatre, film/movie showcasing, reading, games, sports and more," said the department earlier this week.

The programmes will be happening daily from between 9am and 2pm.

MEC Faith Mazibuko said the province wants to turn the holiday programme into an annual event.

"We want to turn the holiday programme into one of the department's mass participation flagships that allow children from all walks of life to participate in. Children should not be left to themselves nor to the streets."

The MEC said the programme will help children not only find new friends but to learn new things.

"This is not only about keeping them busy but about improving their physical and emotional wellbeing and encouraging a positive identity, especially against risky behaviours.

"Some children are unable to participate in school extramural activities, including sport and the arts, due to transport challenges. We also hope to use this initiative to identify talented youngsters that can go on to benefit from the department's other programmes," said MEC Mazibuko.