South Africa: Northern Cape Takes Safety Campaigns to the Streets

The Northern Cape Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison will this weekend embark on an awareness campaign that tackles substance abuse as well as drinking and driving.

"The aim of the campaign will be to create awareness on the adverse effects of alcohol abuse, discourage drinking and driving, encourage responsible drinking and promote the reduction of alcohol consumption in communities," the provincial department said.

The campaign will run from Thursday till Saturday.

The campaign will start with Sports against Crime Activities that are aimed at mobilising young people in the fight against alcohol abuse.

On 16 December, there will be a youth Road Safety Education campaign to inculcate safe road behaviour amongst the young people at a popular hangout spot in Galeshewe.

"The campaign targets all members of communities with a special focus on young people as road crashes are the leading killer of young people in our country where those between the ages of 15 and 29 die from road crashes with drinking and driving as one of the contributing factors," the provincial department said.

Furthermore, law enforcement officers will intensify their law enforcement operations this Festive Season.

The Road Safety campaign is being led by MEC Pauline Williams, while social crime prevention programmes such as sporting games will continue to be encouraged as an alternative to drinking.

"We are therefore calling on the youth to take a leading role in curbing crimes and road crashes related to alcohol consumption and to make better decisions, even if it means not being driven by a drunk driver.

"We also request alcohol consumers to be responsible and liquor traders to trade responsibly and not to sell alcohol to pregnant women, children and drunk customers," the provincial department.

No drinking and driving will be tolerated on any of the province's roads as traffic law enforcement officials will exercise no leniency in this regard.