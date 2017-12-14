Rwanda: BK, African Institute for Mathematical Sciences Ink Partnership Deal

The Bank of Kigali has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), meant to facilitate promotion technology and innovations across the continent.

The five-year partnership which was signed by the heads of both organisations, Dr.Diane Karusisi, BK's Chief Executive and Thierry Zomahoun, the president and CEO of AIMS, aims to respond the industry needs of skilled graduates in mathematical sciences.

The signing ceremony was held at the Bank of Kigali's Headquarters on Wednesday in Kigali, witnessed by other senior staff from both organisations.

After signing the documents, the parties assured to ensure clear outcomes in promoting the use of technology in business and innovations among young generation.

Karusisi said that under the deal, the institution will empower the next bankers who will be able to deal with financial gaps in the departments, where mathematics is much needed.

"Education and innovation are two of the three pillars of Bank of Kigali's corporate social responsibility strategy. We shall host internees from the institute to learn and experience what is needed on the labor market as well as sharing their knowledge in our services,"Karusisi noted.

Bank of Kigali committed to provide internships slots for 10 internees from the institute annually.

Karusisi added that the new partnership offers an opportunity for the bank to directly support the training of the next generation of the country's problem solvers; through science and research seen as more important to Rwanda's development agenda.

According to the bank, not only will the graduates benefit from the internships, but they will also get chance to have their business projects supported by the lender under its Urumuri initiative.

On the other hand, Zomahoun believes that once the graduates are equipped with industry experience, they will be able to contribute tangibly to the industries' growth on the African continent.

"The partnership is so exciting. We believe that education is not something to be acquired in blankness. The move will help students to contribute to the industry needs. An education in mathematical sciences, combined with industry experience, responds to the needs of Africa's private sector," he said.

The partnership sets a framework for both organisations to discuss the possibility of collaboration on the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences industry initiative strategic pillars.

These include innovative design and thinking for Africa solutions to enable graduates to bring solutions to the most burning business challenges such as the design, prototypes for new products and services for the growth of the Bank of Kigali's innovation objectives and business operations.

Also, this is expected to create employment opportunities for the graduates while supporting academic research applied to financial industry needs.