Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets U.S. Charge d' Affaires

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the Head of the Government delegation in the negotiations on the Two Regions, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud and the US Charge d' Affaires in Khartoum reviewed, Wednesday, the developments of peace process in Darfur and the Two Regions.
The US diplomat who met, Engineer, Mahmud, at the NC HQs, underlined in press statement that the United States believes that the time has come for making peace, adding that his country urges the government and the armed groups to engage in constructive negotiations to maintain peace and stability in Sudan.