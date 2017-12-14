Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets U.S. Charge d' Affaires

The Sudan's Permanent Delegate to the United Nations, ambassador, Omer Dahab, has delivered the Sudan's statement to the… Read more »

The US diplomat who met, Engineer, Mahmud, at the NC HQs, underlined in press statement that the United States believes that the time has come for making peace, adding that his country urges the government and the armed groups to engage in constructive negotiations to maintain peace and stability in Sudan.

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the Head of the Government delegation in the negotiations on the Two Regions, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud and the US Charge d' Affaires in Khartoum reviewed, Wednesday, the developments of peace process in Darfur and the Two Regions.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.