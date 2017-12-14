13 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassbo Gives Directives to States' Governors for Care After Youth in Coming Stage

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman has asserted the Presidency of the Republic concern over all the youths programs and projects through its support to the youth's project for the national construction, indicating the importance to conduct study for standard of impact of the projects it implement.

During his meeting Wednesday, at the Republican Palace the delegation of the executive office of the Youth's National Union, led by Mohmoud Ahmed Mohamed, the union's chairman, Hassbo has given directives to the states' Walis (governors) for the care of youth in the coming stage to enable them carry their role in issues of national construction and , the youth-youth dialogue.

The chairman of the youth's union noted in press statements that the VP was briefed during the meeting on the union's strategic plan for the session 2017-2020, the projects accomplished and the progress of the youth's national construction project.

He indicated that the meeting has tackled the union's projects in the coming period, especially the project of green Darfur, in response to the president of the republic directives during his recent visit to Darfur states.

He referred to the great role being played by the union in the process of the arms collection in its second phase, and the concern with the innovation.

Sudan

Delegate to UN Accuses ICC of Practicing Political Discrimination

The Sudan's Permanent Delegate to the United Nations, ambassador, Omer Dahab, has delivered the Sudan's statement to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.