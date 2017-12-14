Sudan: Hassbo Gives Directives to States' Governors for Care After Youth in Coming Stage

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman has asserted the Presidency of the Republic concern over all the youths programs and projects through its support to the youth's project for the national construction, indicating the importance to conduct study for standard of impact of the projects it implement.

During his meeting Wednesday, at the Republican Palace the delegation of the executive office of the Youth's National Union, led by Mohmoud Ahmed Mohamed, the union's chairman, Hassbo has given directives to the states' Walis (governors) for the care of youth in the coming stage to enable them carry their role in issues of national construction and , the youth-youth dialogue.

The chairman of the youth's union noted in press statements that the VP was briefed during the meeting on the union's strategic plan for the session 2017-2020, the projects accomplished and the progress of the youth's national construction project.

He indicated that the meeting has tackled the union's projects in the coming period, especially the project of green Darfur, in response to the president of the republic directives during his recent visit to Darfur states.

He referred to the great role being played by the union in the process of the arms collection in its second phase, and the concern with the innovation.