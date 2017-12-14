13 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Animal Resources Organizes Consultative Workshop On Livelihoods and Nutrition for Small Livestock Producers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Within the framework of supporting and improving marketing and development projects aiming to fill the gaps in the IGAD animal resources' sector, the Federal Ministry of Animal Resources in collaboration with the World Bank organized Wednesday the consultative workshop on livelihoods and nutrition for small livestock producers, in the presence of a number of experts and specialists on the animal resources' issues from various institutions in the center and the states.

The Minister of Animal Resources Pastures and Fisheries Bishara Juma'a Aror praised the efforts of some countries and organizations in the establishment of projects that have implications on the animal Resources' sector and enhancement of common understanding in all other sectors, which helps in driving the velocity of economic growth, poverty alleviation and supporting pastoral communities and producers, adding that the workshop aims at how to deal with the integrated development of capacities and projects to come out with recommendations to keep pace with development.

For her part, the National Project Coordinator Dr. Awatif Abdullah said that the workshop was the result of a World Bank initiative for successful interventions to improve animal production and marketing, with funding from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund during the period 2007-2013 amounting to $ 13.8 million to promote and implement the nutritional aspects of the agricultural and pastoral communities in West Kordofan and Sennar states and then to the other states of Sudan.

Sudan

Delegate to UN Accuses ICC of Practicing Political Discrimination

The Sudan's Permanent Delegate to the United Nations, ambassador, Omer Dahab, has delivered the Sudan's statement to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.