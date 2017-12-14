Sudan: Ministry of Animal Resources Organizes Consultative Workshop On Livelihoods and Nutrition for Small Livestock Producers

Khartoum — Within the framework of supporting and improving marketing and development projects aiming to fill the gaps in the IGAD animal resources' sector, the Federal Ministry of Animal Resources in collaboration with the World Bank organized Wednesday the consultative workshop on livelihoods and nutrition for small livestock producers, in the presence of a number of experts and specialists on the animal resources' issues from various institutions in the center and the states.

The Minister of Animal Resources Pastures and Fisheries Bishara Juma'a Aror praised the efforts of some countries and organizations in the establishment of projects that have implications on the animal Resources' sector and enhancement of common understanding in all other sectors, which helps in driving the velocity of economic growth, poverty alleviation and supporting pastoral communities and producers, adding that the workshop aims at how to deal with the integrated development of capacities and projects to come out with recommendations to keep pace with development.

For her part, the National Project Coordinator Dr. Awatif Abdullah said that the workshop was the result of a World Bank initiative for successful interventions to improve animal production and marketing, with funding from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund during the period 2007-2013 amounting to $ 13.8 million to promote and implement the nutritional aspects of the agricultural and pastoral communities in West Kordofan and Sennar states and then to the other states of Sudan.