Gambia: Victim Loses Faith in Authorities

Isatou Kanyi, wife of Lamin Kanyi alias 'Kanyiba', yesterday told this medium that she has lost confidence in the authorities regarding identification of her husband's secret grave, since a case file was opened for the exhumation of his remains.

Mrs Kanyi who continued to enquire about the remains of her husband said: "At this stage, victims like me are beginning to lose confidence in the slow investigation of our loved ones who were pronounced killed by the former regime."

She said the police were the ones investigating this serious human right abuse in the country, but yet they remain silent and are not giving clear information about the issue of her husband.

"Lack of information regarding the cases of missing people, can make us (victims) feel isolated. At least investigators can brief victims about the progress of their work," she said.

She said she has been left alone and is currently facing challenges. She continues to call for justice for her demised husband.

She said that her only son who is now eleven years old, keeps asking for the whereabouts of his father making it very difficult for her to handle.

Kanyiba Kanyi is a native of Jarra who was residing in Bonto village in the Kombo East district of the West Coast Region. He was a former staff of the Christian Children Fund, (now Child Fund The Gambia) and was abducted by security officers. Mr. Kanyiba Kanyi has since disappeared without trace, since his abduction.

His abduction took place in front of his pregnant wife and other family members. A 'writ of Habeas Corpus' was filed by members of his family at the high court 10 years ago and Lawyer Ousainou Darboe was the Counsel of the family. However, the state failed to produce him as demanded by the court.