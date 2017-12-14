Gambia: NAMs Adopt Reports

Deputies at the National Assembly, have adopted three reports as presentation continues to take center stage at the sittings of the National Assembly. Yesterday's sittings witnessed an intensive scrutiny, debate, consideration and comments of deputies on various papers and reports.

The first document tabled before lawmakers was the report of the Hon. Speaker's visit to the People's Republic of China, for the period 18th to 23rd September 2017. This report was presented by the Hon. Member for Upper Saloum, Alagie Mbow. The visit availed the Speaker and entourage the rare opportunity to embark on a series of meetings and visits, among them, the visit to the Beijing Friendship Hospital, the Great Hall of the People, the Shanghai Business and Tourism School, meeting with the leader of the standing Committee of Shanghai Municipal People's Congress, Vice chairperson of the standing committee of Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress, meeting with members of the law committee, the internal and Judicial Affairs Committee, the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee and the Research Office of the National People's congress, among others.

This was preceded by the presentation on the report of the Hon. Speaker to the 9th Annual Conference of speakers of the Pan-African Parliament, held in South Africa for the period of 10th - 11th August, 2017.The report was presented by the Hon. member for Wuli West, Sidia Jatta.

Hon. Jatta opined during his presentation that The people's Republic of China is an example of a country that has emerged from nothingness to become a world power both economically and militarily; that historically the country was referred to as a sleeping giant of the world, prior to the revolution. He explained that it was sleeping giant owing to it's domination by Japan and was necessary to wage a revolution to free the country from both internal and external forces.

The report on the Hon. Speaker's visit to the Fifth Ordinary Session of the fourth Pan -African Parliament held in Midland, South Africa, for the period 09th to 20th October 2017, was presented by the Hon. Member for Brikama North, Alagie S Darboe,.

After their comprehensive presentation on their respective reports, members unanimously adopted all reports, after having undergone through intensive scrutiny and consideration.

During the scrutiny and consideration, Members spelt out the need to invest in youth empowerment policies and programmes. They indicated the need for the youth to be catered for to enjoy the national cake, because they are the cream of society and future leaders of the country. They also dilated on the need to empower youths in the areas of skills and entrepreneurship training with a view to addressing the issues affecting them, with particular reference to the "backway" syndrome that is depleting The country of its able bodied young people.

Members called for attitudinal change of the youth towards work and urged them to venture into meaningful endeavors.