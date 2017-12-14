13 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Tourism Affirms Adoption of Measures for Wildlife Protection

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife Dr. Mohamed Abu Zaid Mustafa has underlined that Sudan would adopt a number of measures and procedures to protect wildlife, referring to the issuance of a number of laws and regulations in this regard.

The Minister pointed out, when addressed Wednesday at the Police House in Bree the workshop entitled "The Reality and Horizons of the Wildlife Development " organized by the General Department for Wildlife Conservation and Antiquities at the Ministry, to the importance of wildlife in supporting the national economy by attracting tourists from different countries of the world, the provision of foreign currencies and contribution to the fight against poverty as well as job creation. He drew attention to the challenges facing the wildlife such as logging, overfishing, weak culture of environmental tourism and the spread of weapons, urging preservation of the general environment for the protection of wild animals.

The workshop touched on a number of working papers aimed at wildlife protection and maximization of its economic benefits. The papers encompassed the administrative development of the concepts of wildlife, the theoretical and practical perspective of wildlife threats and investment in wildlife.

Sudan

Delegate to UN Accuses ICC of Practicing Political Discrimination

The Sudan's Permanent Delegate to the United Nations, ambassador, Omer Dahab, has delivered the Sudan's statement to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.