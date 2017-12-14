Sudan: Minister of Tourism Affirms Adoption of Measures for Wildlife Protection

Khartoum — The Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife Dr. Mohamed Abu Zaid Mustafa has underlined that Sudan would adopt a number of measures and procedures to protect wildlife, referring to the issuance of a number of laws and regulations in this regard.

The Minister pointed out, when addressed Wednesday at the Police House in Bree the workshop entitled "The Reality and Horizons of the Wildlife Development " organized by the General Department for Wildlife Conservation and Antiquities at the Ministry, to the importance of wildlife in supporting the national economy by attracting tourists from different countries of the world, the provision of foreign currencies and contribution to the fight against poverty as well as job creation. He drew attention to the challenges facing the wildlife such as logging, overfishing, weak culture of environmental tourism and the spread of weapons, urging preservation of the general environment for the protection of wild animals.

The workshop touched on a number of working papers aimed at wildlife protection and maximization of its economic benefits. The papers encompassed the administrative development of the concepts of wildlife, the theoretical and practical perspective of wildlife threats and investment in wildlife.