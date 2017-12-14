13 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: With Participation of Al-Basher - ICO Emergency Summit Opens Sessions in Istanbul

Istanbul — The Emergency Islamic Summit which is called for by the Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO) opened sessions, Wednesday, in Istanbul and addressed by the Turkish President, Receep Tayeb Erdogan and his Palestinian opposite number , Mahmud Abbas Abu-Mazen who denounced the decision of the US President considering Al-Quds as capital of Israel.

Erdogan, who is the ICO current Chairman, said Israel and its soldiers terrorize the Palestinian citizens, children and civilians, stressing that the United States has rewarded Israel for practicing terrorism and stood by a side that does not want peace.

He affirmed that Trump decision opened the door before the terrorist organizations and ignite fuel in the region which he said, will not witness peace or stability without solving the Palestinian Guest ion.

The Turkish President urged all the countries to recognize the State of Palestine with its capital Jerusalem and denounce the acts of the Zionist entity against the civilians.

The Palestinian President, Mahmud Abbas Abu-Mazen has underlined that no peace in the area, the region or the world without the establishment of the Palestinian State with its capital Al-Quds, adding that the US decision will encourage the extremists.

The session was, also addressed by the Jordanian King, Abdulla Bin Al-Hussein.

