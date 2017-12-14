Sudan: Al - Bashir Donates 2 Billion SDG to Ahli Shendi, Wad Hashim Football Teams

The Sudan's Permanent Delegate to the United Nations, ambassador, Omer Dahab, has delivered the Sudan's statement to the… Read more »

On the other hand, the State Minister at the Presidency of the Republic, Director of the President's Office, Hatim Hassan Bakhiet, has announced the President of the Republic donation of one billion SDG to Wad Hashim Sports Club in Sinnar state on the occasion of its ascension to the Sudanese Premier League this season 2017.

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir has donated one billion SDG to Ahli Shendi football team for wining tournament of Sudan cub, and to encourage the states' football clubs to compete at the national level.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.