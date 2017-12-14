Sudan: Al - Bashir Donates 2 Billion SDG to Ahli Shendi, Wad Hashim Football Teams

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir has donated one billion SDG to Ahli Shendi football team for wining tournament of Sudan cub, and to encourage the states' football clubs to compete at the national level.
On the other hand, the State Minister at the Presidency of the Republic, Director of the President's Office, Hatim Hassan Bakhiet, has announced the President of the Republic donation of one billion SDG to Wad Hashim Sports Club in Sinnar state on the occasion of its ascension to the Sudanese Premier League this season 2017.