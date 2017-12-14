Sudan: Minister of Federal Governance Chamber Discusses With Cabinet State Minister Implementation of Dialogue Outcomes

Khartoum — The Minister of the Federal Governance Chamber, Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, the Chairman of the states' Higher committee for the implementation of the outcomes of the national dialogue has discussed with the state minister of the cabinet, Jamal Mahmoud, the Committee's Rapporteur, in the presence of the chambers undersecretary, the progress of the committee's work in the states.
The minister has indicated during the meeting that the implementation of the dialogue outcomes in all states is progressing well with follow up and supervision of the governors.