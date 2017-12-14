Sudan: Defense Minister Assured On Stability of Security Situations in S. Kordufan State

Khartoum — The Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Bin Aouf, met, Wednesday, at his office, the Wali (governor) of South Kordufan state, Maj. Gen. (security), Adam Abakr, in the presence of engineer, Lt. Gen. Eimad Eddin Moustafa Adawi, the head of the Joint Staff.
The Wali (governor) has reviewed the overall situations in the state, underlining the stability of the security situations as a result of the concerted efforts exerted by all the state's societal, political, military and security activities, lauding the great role being played by the Armed Forces and the other Regular Forces in this regard.