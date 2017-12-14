13 December 2017

Eritrea: Massawa - Activity Assessment Meeting

Massawa — At a meeting the Massawa sub-zonal administration conducted with the residents on 9 December it was reported that commendable achievements have been registered in terms of putting in place social service provision institutions, agricultural development as well as popular campaigns including construction of water diversion schemes at the agricultural sites of Emberemi and Dogali and with the help machinery.

It was also indicated that preparation is being finalized to expand irrigation agricultural activities in the Massawa sub-zone.

Moreover, according to the report presented, re-election of area administrators, managing directors, village and city coordinators was conducted in Emberemi and Hirgigo administrative areas, integrated effort is being exerted to develop the Girar Hospital with human resources capacity with a view to improve the provision of services. Call was also made for concerted effort to ensure potable water supply, as well as enhancing the quality and participation of students' school enrolment.

The administrator of the Massawa sub zone, Mr. Kidane Weldeslassie also gave extensive briefing on the charted out programs for the year 2018.

