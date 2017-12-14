Eritrea: Ginda'e - Introduction of Digital Library

Ginda'e — A Digital Library service has been introduced in the Ginda'e Secondary School with the cooperation of the Ministry of Education and PFDJ, report indicates.

The director of the school, Mr. Mehamed-Seid Osman said that the introduction of the Digital Library will alleviate the existed books shortage and contribute in nurturing the culture of reading.

The head of Education in the Northern Red Sea region branch, Mr. Reshed Mehamed-Osman on his part, calling on students to use the opportunity provided and register a better outcome in their studies, indicated that effort is being exerted to introduce Digital Libraries in the remaining schools of the region.

Mr. Eyob Tesfamicael, managing director of the administration of the Ginda'e Sub Zone, on his part, expressing readiness of the administration to meet the computer demand of the school called for enhanced contribution on the part of the parents and school committee.