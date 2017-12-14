Eritrea: Efforts of Quarter of Century - Stepping Stone for All Round Development of Women: Presidents of NUEW

Asmara — The President of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW), Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael said that according to the meetings conducted in all the regions with a view to review activities of the past quarter of a century, it was found a stepping stone for better opportunities and strong participation of women in all sectors of development.

Ms. Tekea reiterated that the workshops will also have significant contribution to review the existing situation of women and to identify the challenges and thereby ensure the development of women.

At the workshops research papers as regards opportunities and challenges of the Eritrean women, participation of women in education, agriculture, trade and industry, as well as the contribution of micro-credit and saving program in strengthening the capacity of women were presented by experts.

Calling for the establishment of kindergartens in work places for ensuring the productivity of women and finding solution for female students' school dropout, Ms. Tekea expressed on the significance of coordinated effort to stop under age marriages and FGM as well as other harmful practices.

Indicating the regulations and policies of the Eritrean Government safeguard the rights of women, Ms. Tekea called on women to have better understanding and properly use the opportunities.