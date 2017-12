Asmara — As part of effort to expand services, the Eritrean Air Lines has commenced flight from and to Asmara-Cairo and Milano effective from 9 December 2017.

The head of operation, Mr. Gebretensae Petros indicated that the air line has been providing regular service from and to Asmara, Khartoum, Jeddah and Dubai and that the new flight rout will give alternative to passengers.

Mr. Gebretensae reiterated that the airline will begin regular flight to Juba, South Sudan effective from 22 December.