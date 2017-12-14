Sudan: Drugs, Weapons Charges Against Omdurman Hairdresser Quashed

Omdurman — The Ministry of Interior has dropped charges of possession of drugs and weapons against an Omdurman hairdresser for lack of sufficient evidence. Her arresting officer has reportedly been transferred for raiding her women-only salon.

On Tuesday State Minister of Interior, Babikir Ahmed Digna, confirmed before the Parliament that charges drugs and weapons possession have been dropped against Omdurman hairdresser Sahar Fathi Ahmed.

Minister Digna said that while cannabis was found in Ahmed's vehicle, she was not in her vehicle at the time. He said Ahmed denied any connection with the weapon seized during the raid on an apartment inhabited by her salon worker who lives with a group of foreigners.

Arresting officer sanctioned

The arresting officer, Lt. Col. Abdallah Osman has reportedly been sanctioned for raiding a 'women-only area'.

The minister said that the transfer of Lt. Col. Osman to El Radoom area in South Darfur was based on a recommendation from his direct superior.

In October the anti-narcotics police led by Lieutenant Colonel Abdallah Osman raided coiffure at El Thora district in Omdurman owned by Sahar Fathi Ahmed, found a piece of cannabis, a pistol and surveillance cameras in her vehicle.

Executives and senior officers intervened to release the coiffeur who allegedly held a party in front of the salon once she was released, chanting songs celebrating the transfer of the officer to El Radoom.