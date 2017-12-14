13 December 2017

Sudan: Huge Cannabis Haul in East Darfur

East Darfur — The director of the technical department of Sudan's anti-drug force, Col. Najmeldin Abdelrahim, has revealed that 3,000 drug dealers have been sentenced to life imprisonment and tens of thousands of cannabis cobs are being seized every day.

Col. Abdelrahim announced that the current anti-drug campaign has siezed 100,000 cannabis cobs in East Darfur. He acknowledged the existence of a 'mafia' in the area.

He lamented the increasing drug abuse and addiction among students, saying that most of Sudan's drug reports are in Khartoum state.

Col. Abdelrahim acknowledged the difficulty of combating drugs without the support of the society.

Largest producer in Africa

Sudan is the largest producer of cannabis in Africa according to the General Office for Combating Drugs in Khartoum . The drug trade in Sudan exceeded $7 billion between 2015 and 2016, while the use of cannabis grew by 34 per cent.

